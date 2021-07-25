Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canoo Inc. is engaged in developing breakthrough electric vehicles with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform for personal and business use. Canoo Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOEV. Bank of America began coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:GOEV opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a current ratio of 18.05. Canoo has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. Research analysts forecast that Canoo will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 210.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 231,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 157,035 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter worth about $2,056,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 1,405.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter worth about $1,225,000. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

