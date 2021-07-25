Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$196.39. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$195.50, with a volume of 146,720 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$216.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$199.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In related news, Director Diana Leslie Chant bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$195.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,980.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$483,927.34. Also, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total transaction of C$1,246,580.40.

Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

