Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.11). Canadian Solar reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 444.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $5.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.95. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $67.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 159.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 68.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

