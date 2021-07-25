Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 50,800 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,417,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $45,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.71. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

