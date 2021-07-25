Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 28,379 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $40,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,504,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 82.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,679,000 after buying an additional 467,573 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after buying an additional 418,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $58,599,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $265.32 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $184.21 and a one year high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

