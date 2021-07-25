Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 111.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,460 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Zimmer Biomet worth $42,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,660,000 after purchasing an additional 288,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH stock opened at $159.97 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $129.15 and a one year high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.45.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBH. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.09.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

