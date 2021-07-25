Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $52.33 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,648,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,893 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.31% of Healthpeak Properties worth $52,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $14,387,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 40.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,630,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,959,000 after acquiring an additional 751,367 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEAK opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $36.47.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.59.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

