Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $50.89 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230,290 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $50,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 240,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 118,185 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.59.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 53.91%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

