Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,695 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 377,952 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $37,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

