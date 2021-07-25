Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 6,490 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.23% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $55,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,564,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after purchasing an additional 412,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $239,058,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.07.

NYSE AJG opened at $143.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.53. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

