Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Ideagen (LON:IDEA)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ideagen in a report on Monday, July 19th.

LON IDEA opened at GBX 264 ($3.45) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 262.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04. Ideagen has a 12 month low of GBX 73.30 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The stock has a market cap of £666.22 million and a PE ratio of 880.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This is an increase from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.09%.

In other Ideagen news, insider Emma Hayes sold 187,500 shares of Ideagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £487,500 ($636,921.87).

About Ideagen

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

