Camden National (CAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Camden National to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%. On average, analysts expect Camden National to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Camden National alerts:

Shares of CAC stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Camden National has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $49.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camden National stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank owned about 0.85% of Camden National worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.