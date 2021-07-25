Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $93.50 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.30.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.95. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $89.50.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 51.4% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 33,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

