Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Gap Up to $46.89

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.89, but opened at $48.42. Calix shares last traded at $48.23, with a volume of 3,638 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on CALX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth about $70,306,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 185.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,362 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth about $41,095,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 14.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,210,000 after purchasing an additional 383,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth about $8,065,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

