Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,151,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $2.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.13. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $152.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

