California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 589 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Sonoco Products worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SON has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of SON stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.73. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

