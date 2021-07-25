California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 544 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Elastic were worth $13,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 412.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.52.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total value of $148,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,147 shares of company stock worth $3,217,675. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic stock opened at $149.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -100.72 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $80.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.