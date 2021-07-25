California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 429 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $11,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNFP. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.03.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.