California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 421 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Hill-Rom worth $12,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,553,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,084,000 after acquiring an additional 224,213 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 16.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 479,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 27.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $234,063,000 after purchasing an additional 458,016 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 13.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 870,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $96,119,000 after purchasing an additional 103,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 24.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 799,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $88,362,000 after purchasing an additional 155,620 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $121.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $121.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

