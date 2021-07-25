California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,945 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Formula One Group worth $12,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,107,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,516,000 after acquiring an additional 28,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,680,000 after acquiring an additional 94,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Formula One Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after acquiring an additional 112,011 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 35.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,082,000 after acquiring an additional 255,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

FWONK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Formula One Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

FWONK stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 1.30. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.93 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Formula One Group Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.