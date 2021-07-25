California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 661,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in APA were worth $11,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3,220.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in APA by 70.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.76.

APA stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 4.93. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.07.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.