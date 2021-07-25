C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $92.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.46. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.74 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

