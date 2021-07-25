Bytom Market Capitalization Reaches $85.32 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $85.32 million and approximately $21.73 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00364971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000573 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,693,590,975 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,306,044 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

