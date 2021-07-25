Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

BZLFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bunzl from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.64. Bunzl has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $37.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.2182 per share. This represents a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.92%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

