Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock Holdings Raised by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 576,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,598 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $45,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Bunge stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. Bunge’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

