Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.96. 330,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,804. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Brunswick by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,196,000 after purchasing an additional 40,873 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Brunswick by 135.1% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Brunswick by 38.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Brunswick by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

