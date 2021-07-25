Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $64.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.35. The company had a trading volume of 558,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,800. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.05. Bruker has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Bruker by 217.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 298.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,780,000 after purchasing an additional 510,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

