Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.40. Brown & Brown reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.35. 921,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.72. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $54.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

See Also: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.