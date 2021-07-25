Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,939,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,504,000 after purchasing an additional 548,049 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 57.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,727,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 35.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,448,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,595,000 after buying an additional 1,942,162 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,539,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,998,000 after buying an additional 843,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 237.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,175,000 after buying an additional 1,582,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEPC opened at $42.30 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

