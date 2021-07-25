Brokers Offer Predictions for Allianz SE’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allianz in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allianz’s FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Commerzbank raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ALIZY opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.24. Allianz has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.69.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $34.84 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.1488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%. Allianz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

