Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CSFB set a C$122.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.00.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$132.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$131.64. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$149.44. The firm has a market cap of C$94.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.