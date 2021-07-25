Brokerages Set Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Price Target at $21.78

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RXEEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.78 target price on Rexel and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. AlphaValue upgraded Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, upgraded Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Rexel stock remained flat at $$20.47 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.11. Rexel has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $22.59.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

