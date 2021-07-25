Brokerages Set Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Target Price at $85.42

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 70,117 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,262,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGI traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.16. The stock had a trading volume of 679,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

