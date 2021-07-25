Brokerages Set nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Target Price at $36.00

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $102,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 17.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

NVT traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.14. 824,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,264. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,114,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.