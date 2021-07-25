Brokerages Set Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Price Target at C$68.50

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KL shares. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$50.12. 501,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,312. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.37. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of C$40.07 and a one year high of C$76.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$698.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$686.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4459436 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at C$33,231.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

