Brokerages Set Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Target Price at $75.00

Shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Dnb Asa to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. raised shares of Dnb Asa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dnb Asa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of DNHBY stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.54. Dnb Asa has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

