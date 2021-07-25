Brokerages Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price at $66.08

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIGC. Truist Securities decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,606.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,333 shares of company stock worth $31,261,664 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BigCommerce by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,404. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of -67.09. BigCommerce has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.