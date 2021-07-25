Brokerages Set Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Target Price at $9.62

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.34.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $7.70 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of ARDX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,435,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,380,881. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $165.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.95. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ardelyx by 491.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

