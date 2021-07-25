Brokerages Set Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Price Target at $26.75

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,071,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:AFIB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,139. The company has a market capitalization of $469.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.54.
Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%. Research analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.
Acutus Medical Company Profile
Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.
Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.