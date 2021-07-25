Brokerages Set Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Price Target at $26.75

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,071,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 40.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after buying an additional 265,946 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 50.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 902,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 303,445 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $11,320,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 32.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $6,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFIB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,139. The company has a market capitalization of $469.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%. Research analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

