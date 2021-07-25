Brokerages Set ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target at $118.33

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ACM Research stock traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $87.49. The stock had a trading volume of 303,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,478. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 84.13 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.71.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

