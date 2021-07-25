Brokerages Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will report $159.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.00 million. StarTek reported sales of $142.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $671.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $668.87 million to $675.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $703.50 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $710.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). StarTek had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.56 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, CEO Aparup Sengupta acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,892 shares in the company, valued at $542,907.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of StarTek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of StarTek by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of StarTek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of StarTek by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRT opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.39. StarTek has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

