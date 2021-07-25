Brokerages Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.75 Million

Analysts expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce sales of $34.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.70 million and the highest is $35.80 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $27.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $140.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $141.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $144.10 million, with estimates ranging from $141.70 million to $146.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBB. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RBB Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

RBB Bancorp stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,050. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $461.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In related news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

