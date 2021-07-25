Brokerages Expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.83) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $57,457.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,518 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.13. 71,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,721. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $519.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.63. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.