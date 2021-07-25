Brokerages Anticipate Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.33). Rite Aid reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 268%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 45,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 231,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Rite Aid by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 86,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

RAD stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $804.86 million, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

