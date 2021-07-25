Brokerages Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.56. Repligen reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,741 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Repligen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN traded up $3.91 on Tuesday, reaching $209.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,561. Repligen has a twelve month low of $131.91 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 144.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.77.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

