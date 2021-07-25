Brokerages Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.34 Million

Equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will report sales of $294.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $285.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.30 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $196.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEX has been the subject of several research reports. upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.40.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.