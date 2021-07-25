Brokerages Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 222.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.20 million.

HCCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth about $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,478. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.18 million, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.64.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

