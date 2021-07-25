Brokerages Anticipate Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. Global Net Lease reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Net Lease.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Global Net Lease by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 17.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNL traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 272,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,597. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $20.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.