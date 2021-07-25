Brokerages Anticipate Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $432.74 Million

Analysts forecast that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will announce sales of $432.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $408.98 million to $462.04 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $333.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million.

A number of analysts have commented on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CODI traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $25.16. 108,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,146. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.50. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.10 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

