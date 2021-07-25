BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.

BSIG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.92. 234,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,265. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 47.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

